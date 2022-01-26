SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three victims were hospitalized and a San Jose neighborhood on edge early Wednesday following an attack by a knife-wielding suspect who was later fatally struck by a truck on Highway 85.
San Jose police said officers responded to a call in the 2100 block of Tehama Ave. in the city’s Overfelt neighborhood at around 2:10 a.m.READ MORE: Scotts Valley Neighborhood Lockdown Ends; Suspect Fired Shots At CHP Officer
Upon arrival, officers found three adult victims suffering from stab wounds. All three were transported to the hospital and expected to survive their injuries.
The suspect had fled the scene as a large response by police filled the neighborhood with patrol vehicles. The suspect was not located.READ MORE: San Jose Becomes First City In Nation To Require Gun Liability Insurance
At approximately 5:17 a.m., San Jose police were notified by the California Highway Patrol of a fatal traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the area of Highway 85 and De Anza Blvd in nearby Cupertino.
“We can confirm the deceased pedestrian is the suspect wanted for this stabbing incident,” police tweeted.MORE NEWS: Curry And Warriors Rout Mavericks, 130-92
Developing story. Information will be added as additional details are released