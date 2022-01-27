SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The full line-up was announced Thursday for the returning Heavy Psych Sounds Fest, a two-day celebration of heavy psychedelia and hard rock in San Francisco on Memorial Day weekend.
In addition to previously announced band Dead Meadow, Bongzilla, Danava, Nebula, High Reaper and and others who will play an outdoor stage at Thee Parkside on May 28-29, the festival announced new acts including North Carolina stoner-metal trio Weedeater, longtime SF favorites Hot Lunch, New Jersey heavyweights the Atomic Bitchwax, Spokane, WA-based Sabbath worshippers Kadabra, Texas hard-rock acts Duel, Crypt Trip and Warlung, and local heroes Disastroid and HTSOB.
READ MORE: In Reversal, San Jose Unified School District Poised To Allow Police Officers Back On Campuses
Organized by noted Italian psychedelic rock imprint Heavy Psych Sounds, the festival first came to the Bay Area in 2018 in partnership with local show promoter and design company Subliminal SF. The epic weekend of heavy music marked the only two-day stop for the inaugural year of the U.S. edition of the festival with headliners Red Fang and Nebula along with a host of other acts taking over the Bottom of the Hill for a full weekend of loudness.READ MORE: 49ers Playoffs: Fans Become Targets Of Ticket Scammers Ahead Of NFC Championship
While the second edition of the festival scheduled for 2020 was derailed by the pandemic, reduced COVID concerns have allowed organizers to put together a new line-up of bands for the two-day celebration of heaviness that will take place outside at Thee Parkside in May.MORE NEWS: Former Sharks Star Evander Kane Joining Oilers After Being Cleared By NHL, AP Source Says
The festival’s initial announcement was made back in December as the first wave of bands went public and limited $50 two-day early bird festival tickets went on sale. Tickets can be purchased on the festival’s website.