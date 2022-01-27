RICHMOND (CBS SF) – One person has died following a fatal crash and fire involving a big-rig on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Wednesday night.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a big-rig and small car heading east from Marin County to Richmond crashed mid-span around 7 p.m. The big-rig then caught fire, prompting a closure of all lanes headed eastbound.READ MORE: COVID: Marin County Begins Easing Rules As Omicron Surge Likely Peaking
Authorities told KPIX 5 that the driver of a small sedan became trapped and died, while the big-rig driver was able to escape and call 911. Additional details of the crash were not immediately available.
READ MORE: 49ers Playoffs: Health Expert Urges Safety For NFC Championship Gatherings
Authorities issued a sig-alert for the eastbound direction. Caltrans officials said one eastbound lane reopened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.
It was not immediately known when all lanes heading east would reopen. The westbound direction of the bridge remained open Wednesday night.MORE NEWS: Report: Supreme Court Justice, San Francisco Native Stephen Breyer To Retire
Caltrans officials told KPIX 5 that the bridge has been inspected and there are no signs of damage to the structure.