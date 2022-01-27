COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Big-Rig, Crash, Fatal crash, Interstate 580, Richmond, Richmond News, Richmond San Rafael Bridge

RICHMOND (CBS SF) – One person has died following a fatal crash and fire involving a big-rig on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Wednesday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a big-rig and small car heading east from Marin County to Richmond crashed mid-span around 7 p.m. The big-rig then caught fire, prompting a closure of all lanes headed eastbound.

READ MORE: COVID: Marin County Begins Easing Rules As Omicron Surge Likely Peaking

Authorities told KPIX 5 that the driver of a small sedan became trapped and died, while the big-rig driver was able to escape and call 911. Additional details of the crash were not immediately available.

Scene of fatal crash and fire on the eastbound direction of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on January 26, 2022. (Caltrans)

Scene of fatal crash and fire on the eastbound direction of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on January 26, 2022. (Caltrans)

READ MORE: 49ers Playoffs: Health Expert Urges Safety For NFC Championship Gatherings

Authorities issued a sig-alert for the eastbound direction. Caltrans officials said one eastbound lane reopened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

It was not immediately known when all lanes heading east would reopen. The westbound direction of the bridge remained open Wednesday night.

MORE NEWS: Report: Supreme Court Justice, San Francisco Native Stephen Breyer To Retire

Caltrans officials told KPIX 5 that the bridge has been inspected and there are no signs of damage to the structure.