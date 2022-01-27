CONCORD (CBS SF) – A man who was shot while helping a robbery victim at Sunvalley Mall in Concord on New Year’s Eve has died from his injuries, police said. Meanwhile, an arrest in the case has also been made.

Concord Police said in a statement on Thursday that the victim died on Wednesday. According to Bay City News Service, the victim was identified by the Contra Costa Coroner’s office as 32-year-old Calvin Crosby, a Concord resident.

Police also announced that a person was arrested in connection with the crime. The suspect’s name was not released.

“The case is still under investigation and we will not release any more information at this time,” police said.

Around 3:45 p.m. on December 31, police said a robbery took place in the lower level of the mall. An initial investigation determined that the victim was trying to assist the victim of the robbery when he was shot by the suspects, who then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Following the shooting, the mall went into lockdown as Concord Police searched for the gunmen. Employees described a chaotic scene with shoppers running for cover.

Michelle Brigham told KPIX 5 that her daughter was working inside Sunvalley Mall at the time when she heard the sound of gunfire

“She says ‘I’m OK but we’re hiding in the back of the store.’ She goes ‘we locked everything down but there was a shooting,’” Brigham said.

Employees and shoppers hid until they got the all-clear from police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective James Nielsen with the department’s major crime unit by calling 925-603-5817, referring to case #21-12835.