SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Thursday announced they have doubled the reward offered in the nearly half century old cold case of the “Doodler” — a serial killer who terrorized gay men in San Francisco’s Castro during the mid-1970s.

In a press release issued Thursday morning, police noted that January 27 of this year marked the 48th anniversary of the first “Doodler” homicide which occurred in January of 1974. The SFPD has increased the reward from $100,000 to $200,000 for information leading to the identification, apprehension, and conviction of the serial homicide suspect.

The killer was dubbed the “Doodler” after he told a person who later became a victim and survived that he was a cartoonist. Police say the attacker was doodling while he and the man talked at a late-night diner.

Initially, the Doodler was connected to the murder of five victims whose bodies were found in the area of Ocean Beach and Golden Gate Park area. However, a later investigation uncovered evidence that Warren Andrews may be the sixth victim of the serial killer. Andrews was a victim of an assault at Land’s End on April 27, 1975. He was found unconscious and never regained consciousness, dying several weeks later being attacked. All six victims of the Doodler are believed to be Gay Caucasian males.

A forensic sketch that shows an “age progression” of the suspect was released three years ago.

The SFPD Homicide Detail continues to actively work this cold case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.