ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — The cause of a 19-year-old woman’s death Thursday is under investigation in the North Bay.
The woman, a Forestville resident, was in Rohnert Park visiting with friends, according to a spokesperson for the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.
The woman’s friends had picked her up at her residence, and brought to a residence in the 300 block of Arlen Drive. The woman and her friends went inside to sleep. At approximately 10 a.m. Thursday, the residents woke up and found the woman on the couch and unresponsive.
They attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but when that failed, they carried the woman to their car, which was parked in the driveway. As they attempted to drive away, another friend stopped them because he had called 911. At that time, the vehicle drove into the parking lot of Alicia Park, which is directly across from the residence.
At 10:15 a.m., firefighters arrived to find the woman in the backseat of the vehicle. They began life-saving efforts, but the woman was pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m.
Rohnert Park detectives are investigating the cause of death, but as of Thursday evening, they are unable to determine if her death was suspicious in nature or due to a medical emergency.
