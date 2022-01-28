SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco animal control officer saved a skunk from a severe entanglement Friday morning.
San Francisco Animal Care & Control (SFACC) said Officer Dayna Sherwood had a call for a skunk stuck in some fishing line in the area of 6th and Kirkham in the city's Inner Sunset District.
However, she arrived to find the skunk was caught on a crab trap. The skunk had a loop around its neck that continued tightening while it twisted to try to get away.
After covering up the skunk with a towel, Sherwood cut away the netting and untwisted the line around its neck in order to get scissors under and cut it away, SFACC said.
SFACC spokeswoman Deb Campbell said Sherwood did catch a dose of skunk spray for her efforts and that officers are unphased by any skunk scents.
The skunk scampered away no worse for wear.