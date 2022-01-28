SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Court officials in Santa Clara County announced that public access to courthouses will reopen next week, as the COVID-19 surge due to the omicron variant showing signs of easing.
"In line with currently declining case rates County-wide, the Court has also seen a reduction in employee absences allowing us once again to provide in-person courthouse access. Starting Monday, January 31, 2022, we are happy to be able to reinstate in-person public access to the people of Santa Clara County," Presiding Judge Theodore Zayner said in a statement Friday.
Earlier this month, the court limited most public access, as the omicron surge led to staffing shortages in all court departments. Court access was limited to those needing to appear for court hearings, along with those seeking assistance in domestic violence cases, along with emergencies related to child custody, guardianship and eviction cases.
Zayner said persons who have COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and accommodations will be made.
“The Court will postpone and reschedule court dates, as necessary, to accommodate those who are ill due to COVID-19,” the judge said. “Unrepresented individuals should reach out to the Court directly, while those with attorneys should communicate with their counsel.”