SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco announced the arrests of three teens in connection with a robbery and shooting that killed a 24-year-old man on New Year’s Eve in the city’s Inner Richmond neighborhood.
Around 9:30 p.m. on December 31, officers responded to the 200 block of Cornwall Street on reports of a shooting. Officers found the victim, identified as 24-year-old Takota Smith of Oregon, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Despite efforts to save the victim by officers and medics, Smith succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, police said.
Homicide investigators determined that during the shooting, the suspects also stole Smith's vehicle and his three-month old puppy, named Azula. Investigators were also able to identify three suspects, a 15-year-old male and two 17-year-old males, all from city of Richmond.
On Thursday, San Francisco and Richmond police officers served search warrants at two locations in Richmond and were able to take the suspects into custody without incident. Officers also located Azula and Smith’s vehicle, along with weapons and other evidence.
The suspects, whose names are being withheld due to their age, were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on charges of murder, robbery and conspiracy.
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD”.