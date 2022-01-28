OAKLAND (BCN) — A victim who died following a hit-and-run collision last week in East Oakland has been identified Friday, according to authorities.
Police and the Alameda County coroner's bureau identified the victim as 31-year-old San Leandro resident Demarco Vierra.
Vierra was struck by a vehicle on the 6100 block of Bancroft Avenue sometime before officers were sent there at 8 p.m. on Jan. 21.
When officers arrived, they learned that Vierra was crossing Bancroft Avenue from south to north in the middle of the block.
A black four-door hatchback traveling east on Bancroft Avenue hit him. Vierra suffered head trauma and was in critical condition after the collision. He was taken to a hospital where he died Monday.
The driver of the hatchback kept going after the crash. Police did not say as of Friday morning whether they located the hatchback, identified the driver or if an arrest has been made.
Police are investigating the crash and anyone with information about it is asked to call the Police Department's traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.
