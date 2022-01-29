SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — 49ers fans from all over the Bay Area are either in Los Angeles already or are headed to Los Angeles to see the 49ers take on the Rams in the NFC title game. Several fans at SFO Saturday told KPIX there was no way they would miss this game.

“We couldn’t not buy tickets and fly down,” said Scott Onick, a fan from Novato.

Onick and his wife, Sarah, got engaged at Levi’s Stadium several years ago. Cheering for the 49ers together remains a special part of their relationship.

“The second we knew where the game was, when the Rams won, we bought tickets,” Sarah Onick said.

“And then we got a babysitter. The grandparents, our family is helping a lot,” Scott Onick said.

United Airlines surprised passengers boarding flights to Los Angeles on Saturday morning with a 49ers-theme pep rally and drum line.

Redwood City resident Jose Ordonez talked about what he’s looking forward to when he’s at the game.

“Seeing the red and taking over SoFi Stadium and making it Levi’s south,” he said.

Tickets to the game aren’t cheap.

Juan Garcia was at a pep rally at a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Sunnyvale.

“I tried my best but tickets are just pretty pricey,” he said.

He plans to watch the game with his family at a barbecue.

“Niners all the way,” he said. “We’re going to the Super Bowl!”