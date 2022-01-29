OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — A health ordinance issued during the height of the omicron surge requiring Oakland restaurants, coffee shops, gyms and other indoor businesses to confirm the full vaccination status of all patrons age 12 and up will go into effect on Feb. 1.

The ordinance was passed unanimously by the Oakland City Council at a special meeting on December 27, 2021. It had two phases. On January 15, businesses that are covered by the ordinance were required to prominently display an advisory notice informing patrons of the new requirement.

The actual ordinance was set to be imposed on Feb. 1. Similar ordinances have already been enacted in several Bay Area jurisdictions, including San Francisco, Berkeley and Contra Costa County.

Since that time, the omicron surge has subsided considerably. Some local cities and counties reduced their strict indoor mask policies this week.

Under the Oakland ordinance, proof of a completed initial vaccine series will be required to enter entertainment venues, places where food and drinks are served, gyms and fitness centers, senior care facilities, Oakland City Hall and large indoor events at city-owned and privately owned buildings.

People entering affected businesses for a short amount of time to use a restroom, place or pick-up a to-go order or perform necessary repairs will not be required to show proof of vaccination under the city’s policy.

Adults must also present a photo ID with their proof of vaccination. People with valid a medical exemption to the COVID-19 vaccine must provide proof of that exemption and a recent negative COVID test result.

A negative test result and photo ID can also be used to enter City Hall in lieu of proof of vaccination to ensure that residents can utilize city services.