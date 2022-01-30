OAKLEY (CBS SF) — A multi-vehicle crash on Saturday morning in Oakley left eight people injured, according to authorities.
While there weren't many details available, the crash was first reported shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday on East Cypress Road. A total of three vehicles were involved, with one catching fire.
A video posted on Twitter by the East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District showed multiple police and fire units on the scene. One of the vehicles had flipped and was sitting on its roof on the other side of a ditch along the road.
Update on this morning’s vehicle accident on E. Cypress Road. Three vehicles were involved, one of which caught fire. A multi-casualty incident was declared with eight total patients treated and transported. Cypress Road remains closed while Oakley PD is investigating the cause. pic.twitter.com/tvIlyUZTtT
— ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) January 30, 2022
The two other vehicles involved were visible off the road on the other side of East Cypress Road. Fire officials said the collision was a multi-casualty incident with a total of eight people either being treated for injuries at the scene or transported to an area hospital. There were no details provided regarding the seriousness of the injuries.
East Cypress Road remains closed while Oakley Police Department investigates the cause of the crash.