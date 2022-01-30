ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Police in Antioch on Sunday announced a suspect has been arrested in connection with a double homicide after his teenage son and girlfriend were found dead at their apartment.

According to a press statement posted on the Antioch Police Department’s Facebook page, on Saturday at approximately 8:18 p.m., police dispatch received a request for a welfare check at a home on the 2100 block of Lemontree Way after a concerned citizen calling saying they had not seen or heard from their neighbor in several days.

Officers arrived at the apartment in question minutes later. After there was no response at the front door, officers looked through the window and could see an unresponsive Black 15-year-old juvenile on the floor of the home.

Officers forced their entry into the apartment out of concern for the teen’s life and discovered he was deceased. Police said a search for other occupants inside the apartment revealed a 30-year-old female deceased in an upstairs room. Both victims had suffered from obvious trauma and the incident was quickly determined to be a double homicide.

The Antioch Crime Scene Investigations Unit and detectives responded to the scene and determined a suspect in the case, and that information was shared to other police agencies throughout the Bay Area. An alert officer with the Redwood City Police Department recognized the suspect at a train station in Redwood City and took him into custody.

Police determined through their investigation that the 34-year-old suspect was in a relationship with the 30-year-old female and the 15-year-old male was the suspect’s biological son.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims or suspect or any other information about the case at this time, the statement said.

“Heartbreaking incidents like this can have a profound effect on our community,” the statement said in closing. “The Antioch Police Department would like to extend our deepest condolences to the families of this unspeakable tragedy.”