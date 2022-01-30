COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
BENICIA (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol said Sunday afternoon that a person crashed their vehicle then jumped off the Benicia Martinez Bridge.

The department received a report at 12:13 p.m. that someone crashed a pick-up truck into a barrier on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 680 on the Benicia-Martinez Bridge and then jumped off into the water.

Aerial view of Benicia-Martinez Bridge spans the Carquinez Strait. (Ryanloney / Wikipedia)

The U.S. Coast Guard and a CHP helicopter were called in and the person was found deceased about 15 minutes later.

The Solano County Coroner responded to the Benicia Marina to take custody of the body.

