BENICIA (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol said Sunday afternoon that a person crashed their vehicle then jumped off the Benicia Martinez Bridge.
The department received a report at 12:13 p.m. that someone crashed a pick-up truck into a barrier on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 680 on the Benicia-Martinez Bridge and then jumped off into the water.
The U.S. Coast Guard and a CHP helicopter were called in and the person was found deceased about 15 minutes later.
The Solano County Coroner responded to the Benicia Marina to take custody of the body.
