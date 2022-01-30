SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An Oakland was sentenced this week to 89 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbery of a pharmacy and to brandishing a firearm during the robbery, according to authorities.
Lembrent Rubin, 37, of Oakland pleaded guilty on October 13, 2021. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Charles R. Breyer.READ MORE: Antioch Man Arrested In Connection with Horrific Double Homicide; Suspected of Killing Son, Girlfriend
The sentencing was announced on Wednesday by United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) San Francisco Field Division Special Agent in Charge Patrick T. Gorman.
Rubin was accused of robbing a pharmacy in San Francisco on October 14, 2018. Authorities said he forced his way into the pharmacy as the pharmacist was opening that morning, brandishing a handgun and demanding drugs. Rubin fled the pharmacy and the grocery store, taking with him several hundred tablets of oxycodone and generic Vicodin, Adderall, and Ritalin.READ MORE: 8 People Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision in Oakley
Rubin was located and arrested approximately two weeks later. Officers who took him into custody seized a loaded .40 caliber Glock pistol from his waistband. A search of his apartment turned up more ammunition, including a loaded pistol magazine, and pills with imprints that matched the imprints on pills stolen from the pharmacy.
In addition to imposing the 89 month prison term, Judge Breyer sentenced Rubin to a three year term of supervision upon his release from prison.MORE NEWS: Palo Alto Police Seek Suspected Car Burglars, Including One Who Shot at Resident
Rubin was in custody at the sentencing hearing. He is now being transferred in custody to face firearm and vehicle theft charges filed in Solano County Superior Court for allegedly stealing a truck containing prescription drugs from outside Costco in Vallejo.