SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are asking for the public’s help in their search for a male suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision Saturday evening involving a stolen vehicle in the Outer Sunset.
Police said on Saturday shortly after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of a hit-and-run collision in the area of 46th and Lincoln Avenues. The two cars involved were a "red/orange" Honda SUV and a black Audi SUV, police said.
Two people in the Honda were injured in the collision. The driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A male passenger suffering from life-threatening injuries was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the Audi fled the scene and is being sought in connection with the fatal crash. The driver was described as a white male, approximately 45 years old, with a bald head and possibly over six feet tall.
Police also said their investigation determined that the Audi SUV had been reported stolen in San Francisco on January 12th.
Police shared a a statement regarding the incident Sunday afternoon.
Police are asking for the public's help locating any possible witnesses to the incident or any residents and businesses in the area that might have surveillance video that would assist in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin message with “SFPD” and reference case #220065181.