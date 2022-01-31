ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Police in Antioch have lifted a shelter-in-place order for a stretch of F Street that includes the area where three schools are located as police investigate a death that may have been self inflicted and caused by an improvised explosive device.

The area covered by the order is along F Street between West 11th to West 17th Streets, according to an alert posted on the Antioch Police Department’s Facebook page.

Multiple schools including Fremont Elementary, Antioch Middle School and Live Oak High are located in that area of Antioch.

An update provided by police initially confirmed that authorities were investigating a homicide.

Antioch police dispatch received a call at around 7:40 a.m. requesting a welfare check on an individual who was seen down in the area of West 17th and F Street where Live Oak High School is located.

Arriving police officers found a white male in his 50s who had suffered from severe trauma and was unresponsive. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the identity of the victim was unknown as of Monday morning. Officers also noticed wires in the area where the body was found and the Walnut Creek Police bomb squad was called in to assist in the investigation.

Police issued the shelter-in-place order as the investigation continued. Parents have been informed that classes were canceled at Live Oak High School.

Later Monday afternoon, police revealed the man’s injuries appeared to be self-inflicted and were possibly caused by an improvised explosive device.

Out of caution, bomb squad units have been sweeping the surrounding schools and neighborhoods, but did not find anything.

“There are no indications of any other explosive devices in the schools or adjacent neighborhoods, but we just want to be sure,” Antioch Police Department Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Saffold said.

Saffold had initially confirmed that the incident was the fourth homicide being investigated by the department so far this year.

On Saturday, a suspect has been arrested in connection with a double homicide after his teenage son and girlfriend were found dead at their apartment. Police said currently none of the homicides appear to be related.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted by Antioch police as of 2:43 p.m.

