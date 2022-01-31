INGLEWOOD (CBS13/CBS SF) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed faced some backlash Monday for being seen without masks in photos taken at the NFC Championship game.

CBS13 in Sacramento reported on a photo posted to Twitter by NBA legend Magic Johnson that showed neither men wearing a face covering at SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s game between the Rams and 49ers.

Hanging out at SoFi Stadium today! pic.twitter.com/XfotiRLGz9 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 31, 2022

Another picture showed San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti – all, along with Newsom, being prominent members of the Democratic Party – also not wearing masks to take a picture with Johnson.

The governor received heavy criticism in November of 2020 when photos surfaced of him without a mask at a birthday party held at French Laundry in Yountville despite advocating against indoor gatherings and going maskless throughout the first year of the pandemic.

Breed has also been called out for appearing in public without a mask after being caught on video dancing at a San Francisco nightclub last September without a mask. She got another round of criticism in a second instance a month later.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed dances maskless while SF has an indoor mask mandate in the city.

pic.twitter.com/VA58Vf4Ajo — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) November 28, 2021

Newsom’s critics were quick to seize on the photos.

“Quite the message for @GavinNewsom to send to California parents, that they still must send their children to school in masks while he ignores his rules and gets to watch some football mask free,” tweeted California GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson.

Quite the message for @GavinNewsom to send to California parents, that they still must send their children to school in masks while he ignores his rules and gets to watch some football mask free. #RulesForThee In related news, are we done with your state of emergency now? pic.twitter.com/bufmOGgrSP — Jessica Millan Patterson (@millanpatterson) January 31, 2022

Breed and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti were singled out in other Twitter posts.

My two year old in a diaper is forced to mask inside and outside. But Garcetti, Breed and Newsom can do what they want. @BillFOXLA @Elex_Michaelson pic.twitter.com/eEUbAIZ5B4 — Ross (@therossg) January 31, 2022

While everyone at the game was required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, per California’s indoor mask mandate, a large number of people in attendance on Sunday were noticeably flouting the rules.

SoFi Stadium will also be hosting the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. A mask mandate will be in effect for that game as well.