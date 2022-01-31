EL CERRITO (CBS SF/BCN) — A man was found dead with an apparent traumatic injury in the El Cerrito Public Library on Monday. Authorities said the man was experiencing homelessness.
Officers arrived at the library, located at 6510 Stockton Ave., at approximately 2:22 p.m. after receiving a report of a possibly deceased person. Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.
The case is being investigated as a homicide, police said. The Contra Costa Coroner will conduct an autopsy to assist with the investigation. The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Scott Cliatt by phone at (510) 215-4418 or email at scliatt@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.
