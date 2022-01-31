SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – San Francisco Police officers requested the public’s help Monday investigating an early morning stabbing in the Mission District that left a victim with critical injuries.
Around 2 a.m., officers responded an incident at the corner of Potrero Avenue and Mariposa Street, police said. There, they learned a suspect stabbed a 28-year-old man with a knife and then fled. The victim was taken to the hospital for his life-threatening wounds, according to police.
No arrest has been made in the case.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
