EL CERRITO (KPIX) — Police in El Cerrito on Monday confirmed they are investigating the murder of a homeless man who was found near the public library.
On Monday at 2:22 p.m., El Cerrito police officers responded to the El Cerrito Public Library located at 6510 Stockton Avenue regarding the report of a man who might possibly be deceased.READ MORE: Help May Soon Arrive To Clear Massive Backlog Of Empty Shipping Containers At Port Of Oakland
Arriving officers and paramedics located the male subject who appeared to have a traumatic injury and he was declared dead at the scene. The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.READ MORE: Victim in San Francisco Fatal Hit-and-Run Identified As Ireland Native
The Contra Costa Coroner will be conducting an autopsy to assist with the investigation. The case is currently being investigated as a homicide. Police did not offer any suspect information.MORE NEWS: Santa Clara County Marks 2 Years Since 1st COVID-19 Case; Revises Testing Orders
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Sergeant Scott Cliatt by phone at 510-215-4418 or email at scliatt@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.