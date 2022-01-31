SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – A boater was arrested and a San Rafael police officer was injured during a confrontation along the city’s waterfront over the weekend.
Shortly before 11:45 a.m. Saturday, the police department’s boat was patrolling the Canal waterway along the 500 block of Francisco Boulevard East when a suspect in an illegal mooring and anchoring case was spotted. Police said the suspect, who was on an unregistered boat, attempted to evade officers at a nearby yacht harbor.READ MORE: FDA Issues Full Approval of Moderna COVID Vaccine, Now Known As 'Spikevax'
An officer on land responded to the harbor and approached the suspect. After the officer told the suspect that he was being detained, the suspect allegedly told the officer that he was a “sovereign citizen” and not subject to law.
Police said the suspect then tried pushing past the officer and fought him. The officer used a stun gun in the struggle, but it had no effect.READ MORE: UPDATE: Antioch Police Order Shelter-in-Place for Homicide, Bomb Squad Investigation at Live Oak High
A short time later, an officer on the boat arrived at the dock and assisted with taking the suspect into custody.
The suspect, identified as 51-year-old David Moses of San Rafael, was booked on charges of aggravated obstruction of a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, battery on a peace officer, grand theft and vandalism, along with illegal mooring and anchoring of a vessel.
Police said Moses was not injured in the altercation. The officer suffered a minor injury and is expected to fully recover.MORE NEWS: Man Hospitalized With Critical Injuries After Stabbing in Mission District
According to jail records, Moses is being held on $15,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 2.