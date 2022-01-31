STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A Stockton firefighter was wounded early Monday after being shot while fighting a fire in an industrial area near downtown, authorities said.

The firefighter was part of a crew called to battle a blaze in the area of Aurora & Washington streets. No other details have been release as to how the shooting occurred.

Stockton police officer Joe Silva said a suspect has been detained.

“When officers arrived they did locate a person who they believe is responsible for this shooting,” Silva told CBS 13. “Right now he’s down at the police station getting ready to be interviewed by our detectives.”

Silva said the firefighter had been rushed to the hospital for treatment. He did not know the firefighters’ condition, but CBS 13 reported a source had told them the firefighter has died.

The shooting come after two unrelated close calls in the Bay Area this month.

Last week, Richmond firefighters were responding to a medical emergency when they were caught up in the cross-fire of an apparent drive-by shooting.

“Luckily, none of the crew was struck by the gunfire, however the fire engine didn’t fair so well as it was left with multiple bullet holes in the drivers side,” firefighters posted on social media.

On Jan 21, Oakland police arrested a suspected gunman who fatally shot a victim and who also allegedly had fired at Oakland firefighters.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Center Street. Officers responded at 8:41 p.m. to a residence following a report of a person shot.

Investigators said the gunman confronted the victim, opened fire and killed him. Authorities don’t believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

The fire department posted about the arrest on its social media accounts noting the suspect was also responsible for shooting at Oakland Fire Department employees and included a photo of the vehicle the employees were in that had been hit by gunfire.