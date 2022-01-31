PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Police in Palo Alto arrested a man suspected of smashing windows at several downtown businesses early Monday morning on a dozen felony vandalism charges, according to authorities.

On Monday morning shortly before 4 a.m., the Palo Alto Police dispatch center received a call of an vandalism in-progress that had just happened at SliderBar located on the 300 block of University Avenue.

The caller said they saw the suspect kick and shatter a front window of the restaurant before walking away, also noting that other businesses in the

immediate area also had broken windows.

Officers responded immediately and quickly detained the suspect without incident near the intersection of Bryant Street and Lytton Avenue. Police said an area check revealed that numerous other businesses in downtown Palo Alto had broken windows. Those businesses included Siam Royal, the Apple Store, Design Within Reach, a Union Bank branch, YAYOI, and a lululemon store all on a two block stretch of University Avenue.

There were also five additional businesses and commercial properties on Bryant Street and Lytton Avenue that had broken windows. Authorities said none of the properties appeared to have been burglarized. Police estimated that the total property damage would be well in excess of $100,000, though initial repair estimates from the various businesses are still pending.

The investigation revealed that the suspect was responsible for each of the broken windows and had used physical force or various items including rocks and trash can lids to break the windows in a short period of time.

Police booked the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Palo Alto resident Joshua Sinclair Kahan, at the Santa Clara County Main Jail for twelve counts of felony vandalism. Authorities said they have not determined the suspect’s motive for breaking the windows. Police also said Kahan was additionally booked on two outstanding arrest warrants issued by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office (for felony evading and misdemeanor battery) and a misdemeanor violation of court order out of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department’s 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.