PETALUMA (BCN) — A motorcycle rider who allegedly fled from a California Highway Patrol officer in Petaluma and later crashed was arrested Sunday night for evading and DUI.
At about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, an officer spotted a man riding a motorcycle without a license plate and tried to pull him over on Lakeville Highway, according to the CHP.
The rider fled, drove onto state Highway 101 heading north and allegedly accelerated to speeds over 100 mph as he passed the East Washington Street exit, where the pursuit was called off, CHP officials said in a news release Monday.
The rider was soon spotted down on the roadway on the approach to the Cotati Grade by another CHP officer.
The rider was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries, arrested and issued a citation to appear in court on suspicion of felony evading and misdemeanor DUI, according to the CHP.