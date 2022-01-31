SAN BRUNO (KPIX) — The Bay Area’s Tongan community it redoubling their efforts to help their homeland after a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami.

The Tongan community has rallied together to collect desperately needed supplies of food, water and medical supplies.

In San Bruno, a coalition of religious organizations filled a 40-foot shipping container to send to the small island nation.

“Food, water, goods, cleaning supplies — anything that you can think of that’s needed in the islands — is filled up behind me here,” said Edwin Latu, who is volunteering on behalf of Tsunami Relief for Tonga.

The volcanic eruption left the island nation blanketed in ash and in great need of basic supplies. It also disrupted all forms of communication with the island. Despite that, a clear, unmistakable message has emerged — Tonga is in crisis and the cleanup and recovery efforts are likely to stretch over months and possibly years.

“The outpouring of support from the international community has been really touching for Tongans not only at home but also abroad,” said Sela Tukia, the Tongan General Consul.

The coalition of groups that’s stepped forward to help with relief efforts has included community organizations, big-name companies, churches and smaller non-profits.

“Our challenge is to fill the Boeing with as many disaster relief supplies as we can to send to the islands and get into the hands of the people of Tonga,” said Shana Uhila from Anamatangi Polynesian Voices in East Palo Alto.

The community group partnered with the UPS Foundation, Stanford Hospital and Sutter Health to fill a Boeing 787 with supplies and fly it to the island.

Community organizers say they’ve been touched by the outpouring of support and galvanized by the ongoing need.

“It seems like a lot, but I don’t think it’s enough. Products and physical items can only do so much. Our prayers, our thoughts and our hearts go out to the people out there,” said Marvin Sung with River of Life Foundation which donated 20 pallets of medical supplies to the shipment.