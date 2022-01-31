SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A woman who had an outstanding warrant for her alleged role in looting and vandalism in San Francisco’s Union Square in November was arrested last week after being found with a loaded firearm, police said.
Around 4 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1300 block of Mission Street in the city's South of Market on reports of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found the woman and conducted a records check, which found three warrants for her arrest, including a warrant for the November 19 incident.
Police said they also determined that she was on probation and conducted a search, which yielded a loaded firearm.
The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Maljanae Williams, was booked on charges of attempted burglary, burglary, looting, retail theft, vandalism and robbery. Williams also faces several weapons charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm without identification marks.
Williams is among nearly a dozen people arrested so far in connection with crimes in Union Square that night, including a smash-and-grab at the Louis Vuitton store. Police said several suspects continue to remain at large.
"The San Francisco Police Department Burglary Unit, the Organized Retail Theft Taskforce, and their partners continue to investigate these crimes and anticipate making additional arrests related to the looting events of November 19, 2021," the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement Monday.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department’s tip line at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD”.