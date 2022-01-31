VACAVILLE (BCN) – A 55-year-old woman died and another person suffered major injuries Sunday night after a suspected DUI driver crashed a pickup truck into an irrigation ditch near Vacaville, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The solo-vehicle wreck was reported about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hay and Meridan roads.

A Toyota Tundra, headed west on Hay Road at a high rate of speed, didn’t stop for the stop sign at the intersection of Meridian, the CHP said.

The Tundra then crossed the road and became airborne after hitting a dirt mound, crashing and coming to rest on its passenger side in an an irrigation ditch about 100 feet from Meridian Road.

The woman who died was a passenger in the Toyota. Her name has not been released.

Another passenger, a 24-year-old Vacaville woman, had major injuries and was hospitalized, the CHP said.

The driver, a 24-year-old Vacaville man, suffered minor injuries. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to contact the CHP at 1-(800) 835-5247 or the CHP Solano Area Office at (707) 639-5600. Information should be directed to CHP-Solano and Officer Ramos, who is handling this investigation.

