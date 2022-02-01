FREMONT (CBS SF) — Three robbery suspects were arrested following a police chase in Fremont and a fourth was still at large, police said Tuesday.
The four suspects were in a stolen car that was being sought in connection with a strong-arm robbery in San Ramon, according to Fremont police.
The suspect vehicle, an Infinity sedan, was pursued by officers on Interstate Highway 680 near Washington Blvd. Police said the vehicle stopped and the four suspects fled.
Officers caught three of the suspects and the fourth was still outstanding. Officers were searching in the area of Castillejo Way and Castillejo Court just west of Luzon Drive.
Additional details were not immediately available.