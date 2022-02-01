SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Santa Rosa Fire crews contained a house fire to one room and the attic Monday, rescuing the family dog in the process.
Firefighters responded to multiple reports of the fire at 11:46 a.m. in the 300 block of Stony Point Road and found smoke coming from second-story roof vents of a multi-family residence, according to a news release issued by the department Monday afternoon.
Crews found the fire burning in a bathroom and knocked down the fire quickly, gaining control within 15 minutes and saving the rest of the home and adjoining units from damage.
While searching for potential victims inside the house, firefighters found a dog alive and uninjured and reunited it with its owner.
Investigators believe the fire was caused accidentally by soldering work being done in the bathroom. Damage was estimated at $30,000.
