HAYWARD (CBS SF) – A man was convicted Tuesday in the killing of Hayward Police Sgt. Scott Lunger, more than six years after the officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop, prosecutors said.

According to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, defendant Mark Estrada entered a plea agreement to murder and using the firearm that killed Lunger, a 15-year veteran of the department and a father of two daughters. The conviction came one week before opening arguments were set to begin in Estrada’s trial.

“We are pleased that the defendant has been held accountable for the violent murder of Hayward Police Sergeant Scott Lunger,” District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement. “Sergeant Lunger’s tragic death shook the Hayward Police Department and community.”

According to prosecutors, Lunger was on patrol on the morning of July 22, 2015 when he saw Estrada’s pickup driving erratically in the area of Myrtle and Lion streets and decided to pull over the truck.

After another officer arrived, Lunger approached the pickup. Prosecutors said Estrada fired three shots, striking the officer in the head and leg.

The second officer returned fire as Estrada fled the scene. He was arrested later that day.

“We hope that this conviction and his sentencing will bring a sense of closure and justice for Sergeant Lunger’s family, friends, his law enforcement colleagues and the community,” O’Malley said.

Estrada was previously on trial for Lunger’s killing in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and a mistrial was declared.

Prosecutors said Estrada faces 50 years in prison. Sentencing in the case is scheduled for March 18.