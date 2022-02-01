SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — For the better part of his 15-minute season-ending Zoom news conference Tuesday, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo kept himself in check as he addressed questions about his uncertain future. But then came his parting words and the emotions.

“To the Faithful (the 49ers fan base), thank you for everything,” he said. “It’s been crazy, man. Just ah all the comebacks at Levi’s, comebacks on the road. Ups and downs. It’s been a hell of a ride, guys.”

“And I love you guys,” he continued with his hand over his heart and his voice wavering. “So, see ya.”

With top-draft pick Trey Lance waiting in the wings, it’s likely that Garoppolo has played his last game as a member of the home team in San Francisco as the 49ers fell to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17 in the NFC Championship game last Sunday. His final pass attempt ended in an interception that sealed the loss.

As to his future, Garoppolo, 49ers GM John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan all acknowledged they have talk a bit about what might happen. Garoppolo has one year left on his contract, but the $24 million price tag is likely a little too steep to keep him on the team as a backup.

“We’ve talked a little bit,” Garoppolo told reporters. “I think more will happen in the days to come, but these guys (Lynch and Shanahan) have been upfront about the whole thing. I was talking with John yesterday just about finding the right destination (via a trade). Whatever the future holds just doing it the right way. I got a long career ahead of me so I’m excited about it. I’m excited about the opportunities to come.”

“I just want to go to a place where they want to win,” he said. “I mean, that’s really what I’m in this game for. I’m here to play football here, to win football games. And as long as I’ve got that and good people around me, I think the rest will take care of itself.”

Garoppolo was also asked if he would be opened to staying with the 49ers.

“You know, I’ll never close every door completely,” he said. “I think there’s a possibility of anything. I think just, we need to have those conversations here in the next couple days, next couple weeks and really get the ball rolling on that. Football’s such a, I mean, you get into such a routine, just talking to some of the guys about it, that every day is so consistently the same. And you get into a rhythm of that, that when it ends, it just comes to such a halt. It’s hard to put all the scenarios into play right now, but I think those things will work themselves out.”

When asked about his legacy if he has played his final game as a 49er, Garoppolo turned philosophical with his answer.

“I really haven’t had time to fully, you know, the full four years,” he said. “I’ve been thinking about this year and just what this team has been through. But I mean the full four years, it’s crazy. Just how I feel like as a person, I’ve grown, as a player, I’ve grown. I’ve created a lot of friendships along the way. But I don’t know, really since I’ve gotten here, it’s all been about I want to leave the place better than when I got here. It’s always something that I’ve tried to live through and whatever it is, growing up, school, football, other sports, I always try to do that with every place I went.”