RODEO (BCN/CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors unanimously decided Tuesday to approve the development of 67 high-density senior residential units in Rodeo.
The units will go to very-low and low-income senior households, according to a staff report for Tuesday's meeting.
“It definitely is going to provide much needed services to members of our senior community in the Rodeo area, and the surrounding area,” said Supervisor Federal Glover, whose District 5 includes Rodeo.
The site for the future Rodeo Senior Phase 2 Apartments fronts the north side of Willow Avenue, between 710 Willow and the Interstate Highway 80 westbound on-ramp. The .98-acre undeveloped tract is part of a 2.11-acre parcel, acquired by the county's redevelopment agency in the late 1990s.
The project will include a minimum of 1,250 square feet of community space.
The county will convey the property to La Loma Rodeo EAH LLC., and provide a $4.45 million loan for its development, from the county redevelopment agency’s low-and moderate-income housing fund.
The proceeds from the sales will go toward funding more affordable housing. La Loma Rodeo already owns the northern tract, on which sits a 50-unit senior housing project known as Rodeo Gateway Apartments, which it manages.
The loan will be at 3 percent interest and have a 55-year term. Escrow won’t close until 2023.