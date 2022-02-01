NAPA (CBS SF) — A Napa County man was sentenced to 44 years in prison after pleading guilty to the rape and sexual assault of a child relative, the district attorney announced Tuesday.
Jose Hernandez, 29, pleaded guilty in December to one count of forcible sodomy, two counts of forcible oral copulation, and two counts of forcible lewd and lascivious conduct with a family member. The crimes happened between 2018 and 2020 and the victim was six years old when the abuse first began.
District Attorney Allison Haley said in a press statement that Hernandez also admitted a special allegation of substantial sexual conduct and multiple special allegations including that the victim was vulnerable; the crimes involved planning, sophistication, and professionalism; the crimes involved a high degree of cruelty, viciousness, or callousness, his conduct was violent, and he took advantage of a position of trust.
The investigation into the case began after the survivor and her family came forward and reported the abuse to police, and criminal charges were filed in August 2020.
“Without the bravery and strength of this young survivor to come forward we may have never known about this abuse,” said Deputy District Attorney Kristen Orlando in a prepared statement. “She showed extraordinary courage in speaking up against someone she trusted and who should have been protecting her instead of hurting her. The plea is the right result, and I am hopeful that the survivor will gain closure and continue to move forward with her life.”
In addition, the judge awarded a total of $125,000 in damages to the victim and her mother, who gave an impact statement during the sentencing hearing.