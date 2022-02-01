PACIFICA (CBS SF/BCN) – Pacifica police arrested three juveniles Saturday afternoon suspected of breaking into a vehicle, and found a gun in their car.
Police responded to a 3:12 p.m. report of the burglary in the 400 block of Old County Road, where three suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a green Toyota Prius with tinted windows.
An officer observed the vehicle traveling north on State Route 1 and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver of the Prius took evasive maneuvers and was last seen heading east on Brighton Road, where it later collided with a fence at the corner of Brighton and Ressa roads.
The three suspects fled the vehicle and police, with the assistance of officers from South San Francisco and San Bruno police departments, and were eventually found hiding in the yard of a nearby residence and taken into custody.
Police said they found a loaded firearm with a high-capacity magazine in the suspect vehicle.
All three juveniles were arrested on suspicion of seven offenses: burglary, conspiracy, felony evading, possession of a loaded firearm, being a minor in possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity magazine and grand theft of a firearm.
