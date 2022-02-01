PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – A reward has been offered in the search for suspects in several weekend auto burglaries in Palo Alto, including a person suspected of shooting at a resident during a confrontation.

Palo Alto Police announced Tuesday that a $20,000 reward has been offered by the local nonprofit Mothers Against Murder for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Shortly after 11:55 p.m. Saturday, police were alerted to a shot being fired on the 3600 block of South Court following an attempted auto burglary. When officers arrived, they found the victim, who was not injured.

According to investigators, the victim noticed lights shining outside his home and saw multiple suspects shining flashlights into vehicles and trying to open car doors. The victim then found one of the suspects on his driveway, standing next to the open door of his car.

Police said the victim then chased the suspects on foot, as they ran to a getaway vehicle. During the chase, the victim said he heard a gunshot and saw the impact of a round on the pavement in front of him.

According to the victim, the suspects rummaged through his car but did not take any items.

Police said the suspects broke into at least two other vehicles on South Court. The suspects were also believed to have rummaged through vehicles earlier that night on the 700 block of Talisman Court, about a mile away from the shooting.

The victim said there were five or six suspects, all males, about 5’9″ tall, with larger builds. Two of the suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts, one gray and one yellow.

Police said the suspects were last seen in a dark colored SUV heading eastbound on East Meadow Drive. According to surveillance video, the suspect vehicle appears to have chrome rims.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine exactly how many burglaries may be linked to the suspects. Any additional victims are asked to either call the department’s dispatch center at 650-329-2413 or to file a report online.

Information about the case should be submitted to the dispatch center, by emailing paloalto@tipnow.org or by sending a voicemail or text to 650-383-8984.