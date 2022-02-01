LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — The Lafayette BART station was briefly shut down Tuesday after police responded to reports of a person with a weapon.
BART sent out an initial alert about the police activity at 5:23 p.m. The closure affected the yellow line between Antioch and SFO/Millbrae.
At 5:51 p.m., BART said the closure had been lifted at the station and trains were running normally.
There was no information about a possible suspect or suspect search.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.