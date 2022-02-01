BERKELEY (BCN/CBS SF) — A woman has been arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings in Berkeley.
The three separate shootings occurred in the 2800 block of Acton Street between Nov. 27 and Dec. 18, 2021, where police say a home and a vehicle were targeted.READ MORE: Police Seek Public’s Help In El Cerrito Library Homicide Case
A warrant was issued for the 20-year-old suspect and she was arrested on Jan. 27 at her residence in Oakland with the help of the U.S. Marshalls Task Force, police said. Officers said they also found a firearm in her home.READ MORE: With Stars Sitting, Warriors Charge Back, Beat Spurs 124-120
The woman has been charged by the Alameda District Attorney’s Office with stalking, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, vandalism, multiple counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon/firearm, and several criminal enhancements, according to the police.MORE NEWS: San Jose Grapples With Alarming Increase In Pedestrian Deaths; Many Homeless Victims
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.