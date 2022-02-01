EL CERRITO (BCN/CBS SF) — The death of a man found outside the El Cerrito Library on Monday is being investigated as a homicide and police are asking the community for help in identifying a suspect or suspects.
Daniel Leo Vigil III, 47, was found dead on the exterior front entrance of the library located at 6510 Stockton Ave. on Jan. 31 after officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 2:22 p.m., police said.
According to police, Vigil “appeared to have experienced homelessness” in the time leading up to his death. Vigil may have frequented the area around Centennial Park and was known to push a baby stroller and wear a Raiders baseball cap.
Community members who may have seen Vigil in the last few days around the library or who may have information regarding his death are encouraged to contact the El Cerrito Police Department Investigations Unit. Members of the public with video surveillance in the area are also asked to check their camera footage.
Any footage of interest can be uploaded here: https://elcerritopdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/2022-200
Any footage of interest can be uploaded here: https://elcerritopdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/2022-200

Investigations unit: Detective Sergeant Cliatt (510) 215-4418 (scliatt@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us), Detective Humberto Rivera (510) 215-4422 (hrivera@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us).
