SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A landmark San Francisco waterfront park plan designed to improve local residents’ economic opportunity and environmental health was unveiled in the city’s Bayview-Hunters Point District Tuesday.
The India Basin Waterfront Park plan resulted from a partnership between the Bayview community, the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, and public land advocates, with the goal of preserving the culture and identity of the historic neighborhood, according to a press statement.READ MORE: Jimmy G's Parting Message To San Francisco Fans -- 'It's Been A Hell Of A Ride'
The plan was designated as an Equitable Distribution Plan (EDP), an urban planning concept that allows for neighbors to weigh in on projects and sets commitments from the city and partner agencies for the benefit of the community members. It marks the first time an EDP has been adopted in San Francisco.
The partnership includes the A. Philip Randolph Institute, the Trust for Public Land, and the San Francisco Parks Alliance.
“The Equitable Development Plan provides us with an opportunity to address social, economic, and environmental justice issues that have historically affected residents of Bayview-Hunters Point,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed in a prepared statement. “This is truly a milestone, not only for the India Basin project but for all of San Francisco.”READ MORE: Tesla Recalling 54,000 Vehicles After 'Full Self-Driving' Software Runs Stop Signs
Other EDP projects include the Third Street Bridge Park in Washington, DC; the Atlanta BeltLine; the Riverline in Buffalo; and Harold Simmons Park in Dallas.
“It is fitting that as we kick off Black History Month, we are also outlining concrete steps to preserve the rich culture, identity and pride built by Black residents of Bayview-Hunters Point,” said Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton, who represents the neighborhood. “This plan is the culmination of two years of work by the community, the City, and project partners to ensure the investment to transform India Basin uplifts the neighborhood beyond park borders.”
The $150 million project’s first phase, a shoreline restoration, broke ground in June. The plans include public docks, shoreline trails, a restored tidal landscape, and recreational opportunities. The park will also combine an abandoned industrial site with two adjacent existing parks that will also receive significant upgrades.MORE NEWS: Atherton Police Chief Warns Of Chilean Gangs Targeting Local Homes