SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two children were injured when high winds knocked over a tree in a San Jose park Tuesday afternoon, the fire department said.

The incident happened at around 1:40 p.m. at Los Paseos Park on the 100 block of Avenida Grande near the junction of U.S. Highway 101 and State Route 87.

Crews on-scene at Los Paseos Park on the 100 block of Avenida Grande. 2 Juveniles transported w/minor injuries after large tree falls in high winds TOC 1340 pic.twitter.com/uLCS4noJ7a — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) February 1, 2022

The San Jose Fire Department said in a tweet that two juveniles were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Strong off-shore winds blew through the Bay Area Tuesday, triggering a high wind warning from the National Weather Service, citing the threat of toppled trees, downed power lines, and wildfire conditions following a dry January. After the heavy December rains, January ended as the tenth driest in San Francisco history.

KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area

“Strong to locally damaging wind gusts and elevated fire weather concerns are the primary hazards,” NWS forecasters said of the wind warning and advisory in place for the Bay Area until Thursday morning. “The stronger winds should initially reach the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range. With time these winds should expand into the Santa Cruz Mountains by this evening.”

At the higher elevations, the winds will be approaching hurricane force.

“Gusts exceeding 70 mph are likely above 2,500 feet, with 45-55 mph gusts probable down to 1,000 feet,” the weather service warned.