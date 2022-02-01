WOODSIDE (CBS SF) – An equestrian coach who has taught in San Mateo County and in Southern California has been arrested in the sexual assault of a minor, and deputies believe there are additional victims.
According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, authorities arrested 52-year-old Michael Traurig in Los Angeles on January 26 on a felony warrant. Traurig was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail on charges of lewd acts with a minor under 14 and sexual battery.
Deputies said Traurig has since been transported back to San Mateo County, where he appeared in court on Monday. He is being held on $1 million bail.
The sheriff’s office launched an investigation after the victim came forward last October. According to investigators, the coach molested the victim, who was 13-years-old at the time, in May of 2019.
Investigators said Traurig was also an equestrian coach in Los Angeles County and had been charged with sexually assaulting an adult victim there. Traurig has also been accused in other sexual assault cases that have exceeded the statute of limitations.
"Due to Traurig facing multiple allegations of sexual assault, there is concern for the potential other victims who may not yet have come forward," deputies said in a statement.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective C. Barker of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office at 650-474-1243 or by emailing cbarker@smcgov.org.