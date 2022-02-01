SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Tom Temprano, current vice president for City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees, announced Tuesday he’ll be stepping down from the position in February to become the new political director for the civil rights organization Equality California.

Temprano has been a board trustee for five years after winning election in 2016 and has served as the vice president for the last three years.

“City College is one of the most important educational institutions in California,” Temprano said in a statement. “It has been one of the great honors of my life to spend these past five years working with the students, educators, and administration to keep this school open and accessible to all San Franciscans.”

In addition to his work at City College, since 2018, Temprano has worked as chief of staff for San Francisco District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman — the board’s only LGBTQ member. In the role, he served as the office’s liaison to the Castro neighborhood and the city’s LGBTQ community.

Temprano first got his start in politics by joining the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club, where he served as president in 2013 and 2014.

He said, “Making sure that California is electing LGBTQ-plus leaders in communities across the state is the best way to protect the next generation of LGBTQ-plus kids. I’m excited to do that work at Equality California.”

“We’re going to miss Tom in City Hall, but I can’t think of a more important job for him to be taking on at this time,” Mandelman said. “Tom has been fighting for the queer community for more than a decade, and he is exactly who we need leading Equality California’s efforts to get LGBTQ-plus people elected across California.”

Temprano will serve on the City College board, as well as on the Board of Supervisors, through Feb. 15. He will then start his new role at Equality California on Feb. 16.

In his new position at Equality California, Temprano will lead the statewide organization’s political strategy and civic engagement programs ahead of the 2022 midterm elections in November.

“Tom brings a diverse background in politics — as a candidate, an elected official and a strategist — and is the perfect person to lead our community through this critical election cycle,” Equality California executive director Tony Hoang said.

