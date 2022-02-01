COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two people were wounded Tuesday morning in a shooting inside a spa located in the busy Grand Ave. business district near Lake Merritt in Oakland.

Oakland police responded in a 911 call reporting the shooting just before 10 a.m. Upon arrival, the officers located evidence of a shooting and two victims. The gunman had fled the scene.

The shooting took place at the Kume Spa located at 614 Grand Ave. Police and emergency vehicles were blocking the street.

The two shooting victims were transported to an area hospital. Their identity and condition were unknown.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Felony Assault Section at (510) 238-3426.

Police at the scene of a shooting at a spa on Grand Ave. in Oakland, February 1, 2022. (CBS)

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.