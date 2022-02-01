OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two people were wounded Tuesday morning in a shooting inside a spa located in the busy Grand Ave. business district near Lake Merritt in Oakland.
Oakland police responded in a 911 call reporting the shooting just before 10 a.m. Upon arrival, the officers located evidence of a shooting and two victims. The gunman had fled the scene.READ MORE: Pedestrian Killed In San Jose Hit-And-Run Last Week is 7th Ped Death For 2022
The shooting took place at the Kume Spa located at 614 Grand Ave. Police and emergency vehicles were blocking the street.
The two shooting victims were transported to an area hospital. Their identity and condition were unknown.READ MORE: San Francisco Testing Ground For Free Driverless Ride Share Program
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Felony Assault Section at (510) 238-3426.
MORE NEWS: $20,000 Reward Offered In Search For Palo Alto Car Burglars, Suspected Shooter
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.