STOCKTON (BCN) — A 67-year-old Stockton man suspected of shooting and killing a fire captain in Stockton was arraigned Wednesday on murder and weapon charges, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

Robert Somerville was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on Monday in connection with the fatal killing of 47-year-old Vidal “Max” Fortuna.

“This is an unfathomable tragedy for our community and one that should never have occurred,” District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Stockton Fire Department and Captain Fortuna’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”

According to reports, members of Somerville’s family spoke to the media after the hearing, claiming that Somerville though his home was being broken into and that the shooting was self defense.

At 4:45 a.m. Monday, Fortuna along with other fire crews from Engine 2 responded to reports of a trailer fire at 142 S. Aurora St, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Police said when firefighters began noticing that the blaze was advancing toward a building in the area, they attempted to enter the building to extinguish the fire but suddenly shots were heard.

Fortuna, a 21-year veteran with the department, had been struck by gunfire. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 5:02 a.m. and transported the captain to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, a .380-caliber handgun was found at the scene and is believed to be the murder weapon.

Somerville’s family has said their business had a history of break-ins and that he thought someone was breaking in that morning.

Somerville is next set to appear in court on Feb. 23 at 8:30 a.m. for bail review.

