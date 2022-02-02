SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – BART officials unveiled a new bathroom at the Powell Street Station in San Francisco on Wednesday, the first of what will be several new bathrooms at underground BART stations.

Ten of BART’s underground stations haven’t had public restrooms since 2001, after the September 11 terror attacks raised security concerns.

However over recent years, BART officials say the need for bathrooms at these stations has grown.

“It’s something that the customers have demanded,” BART General Manager Bob Powers said.

BART Board President Rebecca Saltzman said, “I can’t stress enough how this action today is symbolic of a new era at BART.”

Some riders told KPIX 5 they think this will help alleviate numerous issues.

“A lot of people don’t have a place to go,” said Lindsay Pfeiffer, who works with unhoused people. “It’s a humane solution to something that’s a problem.”

“They (people) probably won’t be people peeing down there anymore,” said Del Massone, a BART rider.

Some riders say they’ve seen people use the trains as their restrooms.

“I’ve seen somebody go to the bathroom on there once, yes,” said Bruce Badash.

KPIX 5 asked Bevan Dufty of the BART Board of Directors if he believes the addition of restrooms will help stop that problem.

“Well, I don’t know. But I will tell you that we’re not just working on a great restroom. We have added ambassadors. We have a dozen ambassadors that are riding our system. We now have 14 crisis intervention specialists,” Dufty said. “I would be lying if I told you I thought it was going to disappear tomorrow. It’s going to take some time.”

Dufty said the bathrooms are one piece of the bigger picture, in terms of modernizing BART.

“This isn’t the end of what we’re doing – this is really the beginning of a new era for BART,” Dufty said. “I really think that if you rode 2-3 years ago and didn’t have a good experience, please try us out right now.”

Some riders said they’ve noticed improvements to their transit experience, like when they ride the newer trains.

“The newer trains are awesome,” said Vicky Halliday. “But yeah, bathrooms – I think – will help.”

Restrooms will have attendants, rules posted at the entrances, and will be cleaned numerous times a day, according to BART leaders.

The transit agency plans to open a new restroom at the 19th Street Station in downtown Oakland at the end of February, and they’ll open more in a phased approach based on available funding.

“Restrooms are essential to everyone. Opening them is one of the many steps we’re taking to improve the BART rider experience,” Saltzman said.