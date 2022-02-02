BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police in Berkeley confirmed that a suspect arrested on Jan. 27 for assaulting a man with a crowbar and other crimes was charged earlier this week.
According to a release issued by the Berkeley Police Department, last week officers arrested the suspect — a 31-year-old man — after he violently attacked a man in his 60s with a crowbar.READ MORE: Woman Found Stabbed To Death on Porch of Vallejo Home
On January 27th just before 8:30 p.m., a man heard the sound of windows being smashed as he walked in the area of Bancroft Way and Fourth Street. He found several cars with their windows smashed on Bancroft Way before spotting an RV on fire. The suspect was standing on the RV’s roof.READ MORE: First Alert Weather: High Winds Continue to Batter Bay Area; Fallen Branch Disrupts BART Service
The man called 911 with his cell phone to report what was happening. As he tried to tell police about the incident, the suspect ran toward the man with a crowbar in his hand. The man ran away from the suspect, but fell to the ground with the suspect in pursuit. The suspect repeatedly struck the man with the crowbar. Following the violent attack, the suspect took the victim’s cellphone and left the area.
Arriving officers located the suspect on the west side of the train tracks near Bancroft Way and took him into custody. The assault victims was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries to his head and arms.MORE NEWS: VIDEO: Fire Roars Through Oakland Apartment Building As Firefighters Battle Up Close
On Monday, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged the suspect with assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, receiving stolen property, as well as several criminal enhancements.