SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A suspect who forced his way into a car in San Jose, ordering a terrorized mother, daughter and granddaughter to drive away with him, was in custody after bystanders stepped in to rescue the them.
San Jose police said the frightening incident began at around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday near N Capitol Ave. and Cropley Ave.READ MORE: UPDATE: High Winds Continue to Batter Bay Area; Advisory in Effect Until Thursday
The suspect — 34-year-old Tyrone C Merritt — jumped into a vehicle, forcing the mother to drive to another location. In the vehicle were her daughter and young granddaughter.READ MORE: San Mateo County Plans To Unveil New Express Lanes On US 101
The woman pulled into a gas station and quickly pleaded for help from others at the pumps. More than one person intervened, called 911 and helped the victims get out of the vehicle.
Arriving officers took Merritt — who was on probation for auto theft — into custody. He was being held on a variety of charges.MORE NEWS: 4 Arrested After Unlicensed Contractor Sting In Camp Fire Disaster Area
Other than being shaken, the mother, daughter and granddaughter were not injured.