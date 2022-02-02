CLEVELAND (CBS News) — Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest are among this year’s first-time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The Cleveland-based institution announced 17 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction, including Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Beck.
Beck and Simon are also nominated for the first time. Eminem — who is playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar — earned a nomination in the first year he was eligible.
This year's class will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony planned for later this year.